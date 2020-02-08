Abeid, Nantes Midfielder Says teammate Simon Brings Energy To The

Africa Cup of Nations winner with Algeria Medhi Abeid says Nantes teammate Moses Simon, is very important to the team because of the energy he brings to the side, Completesports.com reports.

Simon who is on loan from Levante, has been impressive for coach Christian Gourcuff side.

Also Read: Pogba Out, Ighalo In Manchester United Training Camp

He has scored eight goals, had eight assists in 25 appearances in all competitions this season.

And Abeid described the 24-year-old as efficient for the Ligue 1 club.

“Moses Simon, he is a very important person for the group,” Abeid was quoted on Nantes verified Twitter handle.

“He is a very efficient player. He brings energy to the group.”

Meanwhile, Simon has hinted that he would love to make his loan move to Nantes permanent.

By James Agberebi

4 Secrets To Becoming Rich – How To Get Rich From Nothing: This ebook is a must read for anyone serious about exiting…