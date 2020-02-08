Amusan Races to 2nd Position in Torun, closer to Top spot in 60m Hurdles

Sprint hurdler, Tobiloba Amusan raced inside 7.90 seconds for the third time this season following her 7.89 seconds run Saturday evening as the 2020 World Indoor Tour made its fourth of seven stops at the Copernicus Cup in Torun, Poland, Completesports.com reports.

Amusan’s time was second best on the night behind Belarus’ Alina Talay who ran 7.87 seconds with USA’s Christina Clemons third (7.89).

The Belarussian, bronze medallist at the Beijing World Championships in 2015, had served notice of what was up to in the heat when she ran 7.93 seconds to win the first heat ahead of the Nigerian who came in second (7.94) and the American, Clemons who was third in 7.95 seconds.

Amusan got seven points for her effort which pushed her closer to the top of the 60m hurdles standings with 22 points, two behind Clemons.

