Bundesliga: Bayern – Leipzig Allianz Arena Clash is Pick of the Weekend

All eyes are at the Allianz Arena on Sunday when Bayern Munich host RB Leipzig in the biggest fixture of Bundesliga matchday-21. The two teams, on 42 and 41 points respectively, are separated by just one point.

A resurgent Bayern returned to the top of the Bundesliga table at Leipzig’s expense a week ago, after beating 1. FSV Mainz 05 to record their sixth successive league win. Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller and Thiago Alcantara all netted, extending their new year scoring sprees, with all three having scored in each of the first three matches of 2020.

Lewandowski was also on target when Bayern last met Leipzig in a keenly contested 1-1 draw earlier in the campaign. The Poland striker begins the weekend on 22 Bundesliga goals for the season, two more than Leipzig counterpart Timo Werner, who has gone two matches without a goal for the first time since early October 2019.

Two is the magic number for the Germany…