Championship: Balogun Makes Wigan Bench In Home Loss To Preston North End 

Leon Balogun was an unused substitute for Wigan Athletic in their 2-1 home defeat to Preston North End, in Saturday’s Championship game, Completesports.com reports.

It was Balogun’s first inclusion in Wigan’s matchday squad since his loan move from Brighton and Hove Albion on deadline day transfer.

Also Read: Eagles Roundup: Nwankwo Nets Late Winner For Crotone; Nwakaeme Also On Target For Trabzonspor

Tom Barkhuizen opened scoring for Preston in the 7th minute before Daniel Johnson doubled their lead on 48 minutes.

In the 57th minute Cheyenne Dunkley pulled one back for Wigan which was just a consolation goal.

The defeat saw Wigan remain in the relegation zone on 22nd position on 29 points in the 24-team league table.



By James Agberebi

4 Secrets To Becoming Rich – How To Get Rich From Nothing: This ebook is a must read for anyone serious about exiting the rate race….