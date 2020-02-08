Eintracht Frankfurt Scoring Defender, Chandler: ‘I’m Having Fun’

After finally recovering from a serious knee injury, Eintracht Frankfurt’s resourceful right-back Timothy Chandler played in the past six games and scored important goals, one securing the Eagles a 2-1 victory over TSG Hoffenheim and another one in a thrilling 1-1 draw against Fortuna Düsseldorf.

In this week’s interview, the 29-year-old USA international shares his advice to young players and his own goals.

What are your goals for the rest of the season?

“I just enjoy the time with the guys on the pitch and that’s the most important thing, to stay healthy and to play good for Eintracht Frankfurt. This season it’s very close in the Bundesliga. If you lose one or two games you can go down, you can go up.

“It’s very close this year, on the top and on the bottom. For every team every game is important,…