Gourcuff: I want To Keep Simon At Nantes

Nantes manager Christian Gourcuff wants Moses Simon to remain at the club beyond his loan spell, reports Completesports.com.

Moses, who is on loan at the club from Spanish outfit, Levante has scored eight goals and recorded eight assists in 25 appearances across all competitions this season.



Read Also: Ndidi Feels ‘Really Sad’ Watching Leicester City From The Sidelines

Nantes have the option to make the deal permanent and Gourcuff is keen to see the Nigerian forward stay at the club on a permannet basis.

“I’m not going to stop singing his praise because we’re going to end up taking him away, he has been a great rookie for the club,” he told the club’s website.

“What follows? There is an option to buy. He has a real margin of progress, it is an option that is going well and that I like very much. On the side, it is also very comfortable.”

By Adeboye Amosu

4 Secrets To Becoming Rich – How To Get…