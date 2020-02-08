Wizards and Bradley Beal will host Mavericks at Capital One Arena. The Mavs are coming off a 112-103 home win over the Indiana Pacers. Kristaps Porzingis contributed 38 points (10-of-20 FG), 12 rebounds and 6 threes made. Tim Hardaway Jr. contributed 25 points (9-of-17 FG) and 5 assists.

The Wizards will want to move on from the 117-125 loss at home to the Golden-State Warriors, a game in which Bradley Beal contributed 43 points (15-of-30 from the field) and 6 assists.

Will Bradley Beal replicate his monstrous 43 point performance in the last games loss to the Dubs? The Wizards have lost the last matchup between the teams on the road. The Wizards have won just 2 games out of their last 5. The Mavericks have won just 2 games out of their last 5. Both teams will be featuring their full lineups with no crucial players sitting out the contest.

The…