Merson Fears Solskjaer Could Be Sacked If Ighalo Flops

Arsenal hero and former England international, Paul Merson, has expressed his fears that Manchester United could sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if shock loan signing Odion Ighalo fails to impress.

And Mersonalso reckons executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward could face the axe, with the pressure on the two Red Devils bosses after a miserable campaign.

United got Ighalo on loan from Shanghai Shenhua as a replacement for the injured Marcus Rashford.

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, now at Borussia Dortmund and Bournemouth’s Josh King were among a variety of late options before United settled for Ighalo.

Ighalo, 30, scored 16 times in 55 Premier League appearances for Watford but Merson doubts whether he has the ability to shine at Old Trafford.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson, a league, FA Cup, League Cup and Cup Winners’ Cup winner at Arsenal said: “Odion Ighalo could be the final straw…