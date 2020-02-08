Messi Can’t Survive The Premier League Like Ronaldo

Former Arsenal star and France 1998 World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit has adviced Manchester City and Manchester United to forget about signing Barcelona star Lionel Messi — because he is not built for the Premier League like Cristiano Ronaldo was.

Petit who spent three years at Arsenal and Chelsea with a year at Barca sandwiched in between, posited that Messi would find it tough to perform in England.

Also Read: Bayern President, Hainer: Ronaldo’s Too Old For Us To Sign

“Honestly, I don’t think he’s suited to the intensity of England,” Petit said.

“He doesn’t like being closed down and being fought.

“In Spain, he’s protected.

“It would be a pleasure for English fans to see him but I don’t see why a club like Manchester City , for example, would move for Messi at 32 or 33.

“If City wanted to buy him, they should have tried to do it a couple of years ago.

“Messi is not Cristiano Ronaldo. Physically, he’s not the same machine.

“Ronaldo is a…