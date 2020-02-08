Mkhitaryan Slams Arsenal Over Poor Treatment Prior To Roma Loan Move

Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s hopes of rekindling his Arsenal career may have ended after he seriously questioned their treatment of him ahead of his summer loan transfer to Roma.

Mkhitaryan joined Arsenal from Manchester United in a swap deal for Alexis Sanchez United in January 2018, only played 53 times for the Gunners, scoring nine goals and assisting 13 others in that time.

And while his move to Roma, who have paid a nominal fee to sign him on loan for the year, does not contain an obligation to buy, it seems Mkhitaryan has donned the Arsenal kit for the last time with widespread reports claiming the Gunners will look to move him on next summer.

The Armenian has previously listed two factors in quitting Arsenal and moving to the Italian capital – but it appears he is less than happy at the way he was forced out.

“It (the move) just happened,” he told Vivaro News.

“I…