Wilfred Ndidi feels “really sad” watching Leicester City from the sidelines but knows he is making improvements even when he’s injured.

Ndidi missed three straight games in January with a knee injury – the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Aston Villa and the Premier League losses to Southampton and Burnley – before a recurrence of the pain ruled him out of last Saturday’s draw with Chelsea.

City’s failure to win any of the four games without Ndidi is not a surprise, with the Nigerian a key cog in Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Watching from the stands was not an enjoyable experience for the 23-year-old, but he said the wider view of the game it affords means he is still learning even when he’s not playing.



“For me, it was sad because I was not in the squad,” Ndidi said of his initial spell out.

“I was really…