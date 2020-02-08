Nigeria’s D’Tigress Seal Tokyo 2020 Olympics Ticket

Nigeria’s D’Tigress on Saturday booked a ticket to the 2020 Olympics Games in Tokyo despite losing to host-Serbia in their second group game at the ongoing FIBA Olympic Games Qualifying Tournament 64-70 points.

Mozambique’s quest to qualify ahead of Nigeria suffered a heavy knock when they lost scandalously 49-124pts against current world champions- USA as Nigeria Basketball Federation set another enviable record of being the only federation in Nigeria to have two teams at the Olympics.

Being in command of the first quarter which they won 22-21pts, their good works were undone in the 2nd and 3rd quarters as their inability to convert their chances saw Serbia work their way back into contention winning 22-12 and 16-12 to open a decent lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Nigeria’ senior women national team tried to rally back in the last quarter after cutting down the deficit to just 4 points with less than…