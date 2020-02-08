Rose Blames Mourinho For Tottenham Hotspur Exit

Danny Rose said he had to leave Tottenham Hotspur after Jose Mourinho shunned him from his first-team plans.

Rose, 29, sealed a January loan move to Newcastle United after falling out of favour under the Portuguese.

The left-back was limited to just five appearances under Mourinho following his appointment on November 20.

And he believes he felt singled out by the manager and knew his time was up at the club.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Rose said: “I do feel I wasn’t given as much of a chance as everybody else in the backline. I did want to play for him.

“I knew after a month [of Mourinho joining] I was never going to play. It was difficult going out to train knowing I wasn’t going to play.

“It’s not worked out, but full respect to him and what he’s doing at the club. He took over with the club 12 points adrift of Chelsea [now in fourth place] and…