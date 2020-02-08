Tumor, Cherop Win With New Records

The Kenyan duo of David Barmasai Tumo and Sharon Cherop emerged as the winners in the male and female categories of the 2020 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon held on Saturday, February 8.

Barmasai set a new course record as he finished the 42km race with a time of 2:10:23 while his compatriot Cherop breasted the tape at the Eko Atlantic on Lagos Island in a 2:31:39 to emerge not just as the new champion but also as the new course record holder.

Kenyan runners Debeko Dakomo and Paul Chege made it a clean sweep for the East African giants in the men’s race.

It was almost the same in the female race, but Kenya picked the first and third position as an Ethiopian, Kebene Urisa, sneaked in to claim the second spot.

Winners in the men and women races will pick up 50,000USD while runners-up and second runners up will get 40,000 USD and 30,000 USD respectively.

In the Nigeria category, couple…