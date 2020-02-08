We Won’t Stand For Illegality –Sports Ministry

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has affirmed that it would not stand for any form of illegality by allowing the impeached President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria Ibrahim Gusau to put the sports and athletes future in jeopardy.

According to a statement signed by the permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Mr Gabriel Aduda, “Extant laws confers the power of sports development with the Ministry of Youth and Sports . We cannot allow anyone to destroy the future of the youths or sports in the country. Only the duly elected President of the AFN is recognized by the Ministry. The decision of the board of the AFN to impeach the former President to sanitize the Federation is in the best interest of the Sports. We cannot sit by and allow anyone to perpetrate illegitimacy.”

The Sports Ministry frowns at a situation where the former President was inviting athletes to camp for a competition…