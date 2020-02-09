Abdullahi Scores In Bursaspor Away Win At Osmanlispor

Super Eagles defender Shehu Abdullahi scored for Bursaspor who beat Osmanlispor 4-2 away in the Turkish second division clash on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Abdullahi scored in the 93rd minute to end the game 4-2 in favour of Bursaspor.

It was his second goal in 21 league appearances for Bursaspor in the current campaign.

He last scored on 15th September, 2019, netting one of the goals in a 3-1 home win also against Osmanlispor.

Sunday’s win took Bursaspor’s points tally to 36 in second place, which is one of the two automatic promotion spots.

By James Agberebi

