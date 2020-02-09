Eagles Roundup: Moses Grabs Assist For Inter; Akpom Bags Brace In PAOK’s Win Vs OFI

Nigeria forward Chuba Akpom scored twice as PAOK thrashed OFI Crete 4-0 in their Greeek Super League clash on Sunday night, reports Completesports.com.

Akpom opened scoring for PAOK in the 50th minute and doubled the advantage from the spot 10 minutes later.

The 24-year-old has now scored six goals in 20 league appearances for PAOK this season.

His international teammate, Anderson Esiti started the game and was replaced by Brazilian midfielder Mauricio after the break.

In Italy, Victor Moses bagged an assist in Inter Milan’s 4-2 win against AC Milan at the Stadio Guiseppe Meaza.

Moses started the game on the bench and replaced Antonio Candreva 10 minutes from time.

The 29-year-old set up Romelu Lukaku for Inter’s fourth goal deep into stoppage time.

It was Moses’ second league appearance for the Nerazzurri following his arrival on loan from…