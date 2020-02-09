FIBA Congratulates D’Tigress Over Tokyo Olympics Qualification

International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has congratulated Nigeria’s women basketball team D’Tigress following their qualification for this year’s Olympic games in Tokyo, Completesports.com reports.

D’Tigress’ qualification was confirmed after the United States trounced Mozambique 124 points to 39.

Prior to the game between the United States and Mozambique, D’Tigress had lost their second game in the qualifiers to host Serbia 70 – 64.

But qualification was sealed following the United States win.

And reacting to the win, FIBA wrote on Tweeter: “With USA winning against Mozambique, Nigeria are now qualified for the Tokyo2020 Olympics!!

“Congratulations.”

The Otis Hughley-led side will now be making a return to the Olympic games after making their debut at the Athens 2004 games.



By James Agberebi

