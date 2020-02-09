How I’m Qualified For Golden Eaglets Job

Head coach of Sudanese Premier League side Hilal Al-Fasher, Azeez Mohammed, is confident after applying to the NFF for Nigeria’s U17s – the Golden Eaglets top job, Completesports.com reports.

After an illustrious playing career that spanned through Ranch Bees and Kaduna United and later Gombe United, Mohammed has so far made a success of his coaching career in the Sudanese Premier League.

“I arrived here (Sudan) in 2008 as a player and signed for Merreikh Port Sudan FC. Then in 2010, I played for Annasr Kareema FC. But unfortunately, I got injured and my playing career suffered an abrupt end”, Mohammed told Completesports.com Saturday morning from his base.

“After my injury finally healed, I went back to school and ventured into coaching by enrolling in the Sudanese equivalent of Nigeria Institute for Sports, NIS.

“I’ve my CAF B and C coaching badges as we speak. I took up Hilal Al-Fasher role from…