John Utaka Foundation Picks Eight For 2020 SATUC U-15 World Cup

Ahead of this year’s SATUC U-15 5-a-side World Cup scheduled for Morocco from April 13 to 19, defending champions John Utaka Foundation has selected eight players that will represent the Nigerian side in the third edition of the competition dedicated to orphans and disadvantaged children.

The eight players according to the John Utaka Foundation team coordinator, Usman Chata, were selected after two phases of camping in Minna, Niger state with 30 in the first phase and 10 in the second phase. The eight players selected will move into closed camping early March for final preparation ahead of their 2020 SATUC U-15 5-a-side World Cup in Morocco.

Also Read – Sudan-Based Coach, Mohammed: How I’m Qualified For Golden Eaglets Job

The eight players are Odoh Richard from Enugu State, Ibrahim Hussain (Kaduna) Salau Mohammed Abidemi (Kwara), Oluseyi Abolaji Kadaolo (Ogun), Umar Mujahid Haruna (Kogi) Manuga Farouk Aliyu,…