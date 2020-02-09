Minister, Others to Grace Akure Event

As part of preparations for Tokyo 2020 Olympics the Athletics Federation of Nigeria – AFN All Comers competition slated for Akure, Ondo State this weekend has received a big boost as the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare is set to attend the event.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development will also storm the event as part of a renewed commitment to a good showing at the Olympics.

The AFN All Comers Competition which the Federation will be using to assess the readiness of the athletes for the new season will hold at the Federal University of Technology Sports Centre in Akure.

President of AFN, Honourable Olamide George says the technical arm of the AFN headed by Brown Ebewele will begin monitoring of home-based athletes with the competition.

“The AFN has mapped out plans to ensure Nigeria does not extend the medal drought at the Olympics to 12 years. The last time a track and field athlete mounted the podium at the…