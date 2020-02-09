NPFL: Lobi Regain Top Spot; MFM End Pillars Unbeaten Streak

Lobi Stars returned to the summit of the Nigeria Professional Football League following a 2-1 home win against Wikki Tourists at the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Utibe Archibong and Austine Ogunye scored both goals for the home team, while Nasir Jubrin was on target for Wikki.

Lobi Stars occupy top spot in the table with 35 points from 19 games.

Rivers United maintained third position in the table after a hard fought 1-0 win against Kwara United at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt.

Konan Ruffin N’Gouan scored the decisive goal for Stanley Eguma’s men from the spot in the 67th minute.

Champions Enyimba edged out Abia Warriors 2-1 in the Aba derby.

Austin Oladapo put Enyimba ahead late in the first half, while Okon Otop equalised for Abia Warriors in the 58th minute.

Stanley Dimgba netted the winner for Enyimba in the 76th minute.

At the Agege Stadium, MFM ended Kano Pillars 11-game unbeaten beating the visitors 3-1 in a keenly…