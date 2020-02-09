Sarri Blasts Juventus Stars’ Attitude After Surprise Defeat At Verona

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri has blasted his side’s attitude following their surprise 2-1 defeat at Hellas Verona.

Juve looked on track for the three points when Cristiano Ronaldo netted in his 10th straight league game – one short of the Serie A record – in the 65th minute.

But two goals in the space of 10 minutes turned the game on its head.

Ex-Liverpool striker Fabio Borini equalised before Giampaolo Pazzini’s late penalty completed the turnaround.

The Old Lady have now lost two of their last three league meetings, while they’ve been defeated in three of their past five away fixtures in the Italian top-flight.

And Sarri was furious with how the champions let things slip.

“Evidently we have different performances and results when comparing home form to away,” said the ex-Chelsea boss post-game.

“It was a difficult

game, we knew it would be and that Verona would make us suffer early on.

“We held…