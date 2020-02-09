Simon Nominated For Nantes MOTM Award In Draw At Dijon 

Moses Simon has been nominated for Nantes Man of The Match award in their 3-3 away draw at Dijon, in Ligue 1 on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Simon was on target again as he drew Nantes level in the 20th minute after they went behind five minutes earlier.

Also Read: Arsenal Legend, Petit: Messi Can’t Survive The Premier League Like Ronaldo

It was his fifth goal in 22 league appearances for Nantes in the current campaign.

He is up against teammates, Andrei Girotto and Kader Bamba.

On Wednesday, Simon was voted Nantes Man of The Match, in their 2-1 home loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

He scored his side’s goal in the defeat to the French reigning champions.

By James Agberebi

4 Secrets To Becoming Rich – How To Get Rich From Nothing: This ebook is a must read for anyone serious about exiting the rate race….