Simon On Target Again, Injured In Nantes’ Draw At Dijon

Moses Simon continued his impressive form in front of goal as he scored on Nantes’ 3-3 away draw at Dijon, in Saturday’s Ligue 1 clash, Completesports.com reports.

Simon scored in the 20th minute to draw Nantes level after they went behind on 15 minutes.

It was Simon’s third goal in his last three league games for Nantes.

Unfortunately, he was replaced in the 43rd minute by Abdoulaye Toure due to injury.

The draw saw Nantes occupy 12th position on 33 points in the league table.

By James Agberebi

