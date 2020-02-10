Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: Wigwe Celebrates Successful Event

The title sponsors of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Access Bank Plc, through its Group Managing Director Herbert Wigwe, has expressed delight over the success of the 2020 edition of the race which held on Saturday, February 8.

Speaking after the conclusion of the race, Wigwe said, “Since the marathon’s inception in 2015, we have ensured that every year, the marathon gets bigger and better. A testament to our efforts is the confirmation of our recently-attained Silver Label by the International Association of Athletics Federation.

“This year, we put some measures in place to improve the overall marathon experience and we are ecstatic that they have reaped immediate dividends. This year’s race witnessed an uptick in the quality and preparedness of the athletes, as highlighted by the manner in which the previous records were broken. Furthermore, the experience of the attendees attests to better organization and planning on the part of the organizing committee,”…