Ajayi Gets Impressive Ratings In West Brom’s Win At Millwall

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi got very good ratings following his performance for West Bromwich Albion, in their 2-0 win at Millwall on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

The ratings which was compiled by birminghammail.co.uk, was for every West Brom player that featured in the game against Millwall.

Also Read: Ighalo Cleared For Man United Trip To Club Brugge Despite Missing Training Camp Over Coronavirus Alert

And according to the ratings, Ajayi was rated eight out of 10 and was one of five players to get the score.

Commenting on Ajayi’s performance, birminghammail.co.uk, wrote: “Missed a big chance early on, but in his own penalty area he was very good once again. Calm on the ball, bar one nervy header backwards which let Wallace in.”

The game was Ajayi’s 29th appearance for West Brom this season.

Sunday’s win against Millwall saw West Brom extend their lead on second place Leeds United to four…