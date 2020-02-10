Bundesliga Agrees 4-Year Media Rights Extension with NENT

German Bundesliga has announced that Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group), the Nordic region’s leading streaming company, has extended its exclusive pan-Nordic media rights for the German league until 2025.

Under the new agreement, NENT Group will show more than 300 live Bundesliga games on its Viaplay streaming service every season and selected games on its linear TV channels. The deal also includes the exclusive pan-Nordic rights to the German Supercup, Bundesliga 2 and the Bundesliga relegation playoff-matches. NENT Group already holds the pan-Nordic Bundesliga rights until 2021.

They will deliver world-class studio productions that enable fans to follow some of the Nordic region’s most popular superstars on a weekly basis. In addition to expert studio analysis and extensive local language commentary, NENT Group will show at least one Bundesliga match a week in Ultra High Definition format. Selected games will also be available on NENT Group’s free-TV channels.

