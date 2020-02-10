Ibrahimovic Hits Out After AC Milan Collapse In Derby Loss To Inter

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has blasted his teammates after AC Milan surrendered a two-goal advantage to lose 4-2 in the Milan derby against arch rivals Inter.

The 38-year-old, who returned to the club in December on a free transfer, had earlier inspired the Rossoneri into a 2-0 half-time lead at San Siro.

Another new arrival, Ante Rebic, had put Milan in front before Ibrahimovic doubled the advantage, and at that point Inter looked set to miss the chance to leapfrog Juventus at the Serie A summit.

However, Antonio Conte’s side hit back in the second half, with goals from Marcelo Brozovic, Matias Vecino, Stefan de Vrij and Romelu Lukaku completing the fightback.

And after the game, Ibrahimovic was not best pleased.

“It’s difficult to explain what happened,” the frustrated Swede told Sky Sport Italia.

“At half-time we told ourselves the first 15 minutes going back out there will be crucial, and in that 15-minute spell we conceded two goals.

“We stopped playing, the…