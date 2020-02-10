Kalu Makes Tokyo Olympics Qualifying All-Star Team

D’Tigress’ Ezinne Kalu was included in the All-Star Five team of the just concluded FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, Serbia, Completesports.com reports.

Kalu’s impressive performance for D’Tigress saw her listed in the team of the tournament which was published on FIBA’s official website.

United States duo of A’ja Wilson and Nneka Ogwumike, Ana Dabovic and Leia Dongue of Mozambique are the other players who made up the All-Star team.

Commenting on the performances of each of the All-Star players, FIBA wrote on Kalu: “Nigeria will also be heading to Tokyo with Ezinne Kalu playing a key role for the reigning FIBA Women’s AfroBasket champions with 16.0 points and 4.3 assists having almost led her side to a memorable triumph over USA on the final day.”

D’Tigress almost caused an upset in their final…