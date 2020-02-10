Mavericks and Kristaps Porzingis to host Jazz At American Airlines Center. The Jazz is coming off a 114-113 home win over the Houston Rockets. Jordan Clarkson provided his team with 30 points (12-of-19 shooting) and 6 rebounds. Rudy Gobert had 12 points (3-of-6 FG) and 15 rebounds.

The Mavs are coming off a 116-100 home win over the Charlotte Hornets. Seth Curry managed 26 points (10-of-14 from the field), 6 rebounds and 6 threes made.

Seth Curry delivered the goods last game sinking 26 points and driving his team to a win against the Hornets. Can he do it again? In their previous matchup as the visiting team, the Mavericks won. Both teams are expected to be at full strength today with no notable injuries.

The Mavs are much better at passing than the Jazz; the Mavs rank No. 15 in assists, while the Jazz rank just No. 26.

The Mavericks…