Mourinho: Tottenham Hotspur Job is Difficult

Jose Mourinho has admitted he has a “difficult” job on his hands at Tottenham, but says he is “really happy” in north London and excited about the future.

Mourinho was drafted in to replace Mauricio Pochettino in the Spurs hot seat back in November, following the team’s poor start to the 2019-20 campaign.

Spurs were languishing in the bottom half of the table at the time, 14 points adrift of the Champions League places and perilously close to the drop zone.

Fast forward three months and Mourinho has guided Tottenham to fifth, with only four points now separating his side and fourth-placed Chelsea after 25 fixtures.

A 2-0 win over reigning Premier League champions Manchester City before the winter break was seen as solid proof that Spurs have already begun to make great strides forward under Mourinho, but he still has plenty of detractors.



Read Also: Onyekuru Relishes Galatasaray ‘Significant’ Win At Kasimpasa

It has been reported that the Portuguese has a…