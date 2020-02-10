Nantes To Know Extend Of Simon’s Injury Next Week 

Nantes coach Christian Gourcuff has said the extent of Moses Simon’s injury will be known next week, Completesports.com reports.

Simon went off injured in the 43rd minute in Nantes 3-3 away draw against Dijon.

Before he was replaced, he was on target to make it 1-1in the 10th minute.

Speaking after the game, Gourcuff said: “His (Simon) exit affected us. Regarding all injuries in the defensive sector, it’s incredible. I hope to have feedback this week.”

Simon has now scored nine goals, eight assists in 26 appearances in all competitions this season.

By James Agberebi

