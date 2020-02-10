NBBF Hails Buhari, Dare After D’Tigress Olympic Qualification

The Nigeria Basketball Federation has traced the qualification of D’Tigress to the immense support of President Muhammadu Buhari , Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, and millions of Nigerian basketball lovers all over the world.

Following the senior women’s national team’s return to the Olympics after 16 years of absence, the board said without the support of the Federal Government, prosecuting the qualifiers would have been difficult.

NBBF president, Musa Ahmadu-Kida, said, “We thank the President for his fatherly role and support all through this journey to book an Olympic Games ticket. The minister also played a major role through his timely interventions, encouragement and the keen interest he developed towards basketball in Nigeria since assuming office.”

Ahmadu-Kida also praised the fans for their support for D’Tigers and D’Tigress all through the qualifiers.

“This long journey was made easier by the fans who showed resilience and were…