Onyekuru Relishes Galatasaray ‘Significant’ Win At Kasimpasa

Nigeria forward Henry Onyekuru is in boisterous mood following Galatasaray’s impressive 3-0 away win against Kasimpasa in a Turkish Super Lig clash on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

A Yassine Meriah and brace from Adem Buyuk gave Fathi Terim’s men maximum points in the game.

The champions moved within three points of leaders Sivasspor following the win.

Onyekuru , who is on loan at Galatasaray from French Ligue 1 outfit Monaco started the game on the bench and took the place of Emre Akbaba in the 65th minute.

“Significant win, significant three points, keep winning,”Onyekuru tweeted after the game.

Onyekuru has made two league appearances for Galatasaray since arrival last month.

Galatasaray will next face Alanyaspor in a Turkish Cup tie on Wednesday.

By Adeboye Amosu

