Oshoala Bags Brace As Barcelona Thrash Sociedad

Asisat Oshoala scored two goals and provided an assist as Barcelona Ladies spanked Real Sociedad 10-1 to emerge champions of the maiden Spanish women’s Super Cup, Completesports.com reports.

It was Oshoala’s first trophy since joining Barcelona Ladies in 2019 from Chinese club Dalian Quanjian.

Oshoala scored Barcelona’s fourth goal in the 34th minute and added the seventh goal on 51 minutes.

Also she provided the assist for the sixth goal in the 44th minute scored by Alexia Putella.

The Spanish women’s Super Cup is Oshoala’s fifth title at club level.

She won the Nigeria women’s league and FA Cup during her time with Rivers Angels.

At Arsenal Ladies she won the women’s FA Cup and also won the Chinese women’s Super League with Dalian Quanjian.

The Spanish women’s Super Cup is a four-team format, which include a semi-final…