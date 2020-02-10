Oshoala Celebrates Barcelona Ladies Super Cup Win Vs Real Sociedad

Asisat Oshoala has celebrated Barcelona Ladies Spanish Women’s Super Cup final win against Real Sociedad, reports Completesports.com.

Oshoala scored twice as Barcelona Ladies thrashed Real Sociedad 10-1 in the final on Sunday in Salamanca.

With the huge win, Barcelona are now champions of the maiden Women’s Super Cup, claiming their first major domestic title since they celebrated the Spanish Women’s Cup triumph in 2018.

“YAAAAASSSSSSSS ……SuperCopa @FCBfemeni,”reads a tweet on her Twitter handle few hours after the game.

After their latest glory, Oshoala and Barcelona will immediately shift focus on claiming this year’s Spanish Women’s Cup as they trip to face Sporting Huelva next Tuesday.

