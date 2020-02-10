Oshoala Targets More Trophies At Barcelona After Super Cup Success 

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala says she is hungry for more success with Barcelona Ladies after winning her first major trophy in Spanish football, Completesports.com reports.

Oshoala scored a brace on Sunday as Barcelona Ladies thrashed Real Sociedad 10-1 to clinch the maiden Spanish Women’s Super Cup in Salamanca.

And speaking BBC Sport after the win, Oshoala said: “To add the Super Cup to last year’s Copa Catalunya was a great experience.

“But my professional priority is to keep doing well and winning, so I can’t take my eyes off the targets.

“We still have the league, Uefa Women’s Champions League and the Spanish Cup to contest this season as a team.”

Unbeaten Barcelona currently sit atop the Primera División as they seek their first league title in five years.

They will face title rivals Atletico…