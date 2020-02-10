Ozil Backs Arsenal For Top Four Finish Despite Struggles

Mesut Ozil insists there is still a realistic chance of Arsenal making top four this season.

Arsenal have lost just one of Mikel Arteta’s seven Premier League games in charge but have also only won once.

The five draws have significantly checked their progress and been a major factor in why they remain 10 points off fourth-placed Chelsea with 13 games left to go.

Ozil, though, says Arsenal now have a platform to build on and all of Arteta’s players are clearer on their roles within his setup.

“Everyone knows,”Ozil said, speaking during Arsenal’s mid-season training camp in Dubai.

“Even the players – let’s say that after 60 or 70 minutes, if that player’s changing, everyone knows now in which position they have to play or how [the manager] wants to attack or make a lot of pressure on the opposite team. This kind of stuff.

“So, right now, everybody knows tactically that…