Revealed: Osimhen Is French Ligue 1 Most Influential Player

Victor Osimhen proved he is the most influential player in the French Ligue 1 this season by getting a goal in Lille’s 2-0 away win at Angers SCO last Friday.

With 12 goals and three assists in 23 games, Osimhen has been a key player for Lille since the start of the season. Against Angers on Friday, the striker once again illustrated the fact that he literally carries the attack of Les Dogues on his shoulders.

For the eighth time this season , the Lagos native opened the scoring for his team, enough to beat the top scorer of the league, Wissam Ben Yedder (7) and the Brazilian Neymar (6). And his goals are decisive to say the least as it has earned 13 points for his team , more than any other player.

Like Osimhen, two other players are essential: Habib Diallo in the ranks of FC Metz and Denis Bouanga in the colors of AS Saint-Etienne. The Grenades forward, who has also opened the scoring eight times for…