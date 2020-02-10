Suns will want to move on from a ss108-117 lo at home to the Denver

Lakers and Anthony Davis to host Suns At STAPLES Center. The Suns will want to move on from a 108-117 loss at home to the Denver Nuggets, a game in which Deandre Ayton contributed 28 points (13-of-21 shooting), 7 offensive rebounds and 19 rebounds.

The Lakers are coming off a 125-120 home win over the Golden-State Warriors. Avery Bradley had 21 points (7-of-11 FG) and 5 threes made. Anthony Davis provided his team with 27 points (9-of-14 shooting) and 10 rebounds.

Anthony Davis led the way to victory last game with 27 points and 10 rebounds playing against the Dubs. Will he dominate in the upcoming game too? 2 out of the 2 times they played this season, the Lakers came out triumphant

The Lakers have outscored 2 times out of the previous 2 matchups between the teams. Both teams will be featuring their full lineups with no crucial players sitting…