Adebayor Joins Paraguayan Giants Club Olimpia On A Free

Paraguay giants Club Olimpia have announced the signing of former Arsenal and Real Madrid star Emmanuel Adebayor.

Club Olimpia made the announcement on their verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Also Read: Mkhitaryan Set For Arsenal Return

The club will compete in this year’s Copa Libertadores (South American Champions League) and have won the competition three times.

They have emerged winners of the Paraguayan Primera Division (top-flight) 44 times in their history.

Adebayor, 35, was a free agent after ending a brief spell with Turkish side Kayserispor in December.

Adebayor established himself in Turkey by scoring 30 goals in 76 appearances for Istanbul Basaksehir and eight for Kayserispor.

He had previously played for clubs like Metz and AS Monaco in the French Ligue 1.

During his loan spell at Real Madrid, Adebayor won his only silverware at club in 2011 when they Barcelona 1-0 in the final of the Spanish Copa…