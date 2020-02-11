Akure All Comers Athletics Serves as Selection Trials For 1st AFN Classics

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) will use this weekend’s All Comers Athletics competition to select the first set of athletes that will qualify for its first Classics competition which holds in Ado Ekiti at the end of the month.

Brown Ebewele,the technical director of the federation disclosed that a certain number of athletes will qualify either by position or time for the classics while the All Comers Athletics that will come a day before the Ado Ekiti event will be used to get the remaining set that will complete the line-up for each classics event.

“We are reintroducing a model that worked perfectly for us in the past where athletes will qualify to run in the classics. We will have four athletes who will qualify from a classics event while the remaining four that will make up an eight-lane event will be selected at an all-comers event that precedes each meeting,” said Ebewele.

“What this will do is that it will engender competition among athletes as…