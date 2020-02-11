Alli Facing FA Investigation After Mocking Coronavirus Crises

Tottenham Hotspur forward Dele Alli is facing a Football Association investigation into a social media post apparently joking about the deadly coronavirus.

The FA have written to Alli asking for his observations which could lead to a potential ban and fine after he put a video on Snapchat which appeared to mock an Asian man.

Alli has now issued two public apologies and has stressed that it was a private post on Snapchat which only his friends could see but was leaked.

Alli also says the video showed that he was wearing a mask to stop germs, zoomed in on a bottle of antiseptic hand wash with a caption: “This virus gunna have to be quicker than that to catch me.”

The video was filmed at an airport departure lounge with an Asian man in the background while he waited to catch a flight to Dubai during the winter break. He removed the video within…