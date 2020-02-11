Conte Fires Warning To Juventus After Inter Milan’s Derby Win

Antonio Conte has warned Maurizio Sarri that Inter Milan are dreaming of lifting the Scudetto.

One former Chelsea boss is bidding to pip another to the Serie A title, and the Nerazzurri moved above Juventus to the summit following their dramatic derby victory over AC Milan.

Inter came from two goals down to secure a thrilling 4-2 comeback win, despite falling to a 2-0 half-time deficit, as Ante Rebic and Zlatan Ibrahimovic both got on the scoresheet to put Milan in control.

However, Inter hit back in the second half at San Siro.

Goals from Marcelo Brozovic, Matias Vecino, Stefan de Vrij and former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku secured three crucial points.

Inter boss Conte was thrilled with his team’s resolve, coming 24 hours after Sarri – who has never won a domestic title – saw his side throw away a lead to lose in Verona.

“It was a special night, that’s for sure,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “The first half saw us in real difficulty, perhaps more…