Dembele Out For Six Months After Hamstring Surgery

Barcelona French forward Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out for six months after undergoing successful surgery on a hamstring injury.



The Catalan confirmed this in a statement released on Tuesday.

Dembele has not played since November 27 when he came off in the first half of the 3-1 Champions League win over former club Borussia Dortmund.

The 22-year-old has been in recovery over the past few weeks but then aggravated the injury last week in training and underwent surgery in Finland on Tuesday,

The club said in a statement: “Dembéle has successfully undergone surgery in Turku, Finland where he was operated on by Dr. Lasse Lempainen for a ruptured tendon in his proximal hamstring in his right thigh. The Frenchman will be out for around 6 months.

"The striker was continuing his recovery from the hamstring injury when he was forced to retire from a…