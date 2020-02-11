Thunder and Dennis Schroder to host Spurs At Chesapeake Energy Arena. The Spurs will want to move on from a 120-127 loss to the Denver Nuggets, a game in which LaMarcus Aldridge contributed 33 points (13-of-25 FG), 5 assists and 6 rebounds.

The Thunder will want to move on from a 111-112 loss at home to the Boston Celtics, a game in which Terrance Ferguson had a disappointing outing with no points (0-of-1 FG). Steven Adams contributed 5 offensive rebounds and 11 rebounds.

Related: Thunder And Dennis Schroder Will Host Cavaliers At Chesapeake Energy Arena

Will Shai Gilgeous-Alexander replicate his 24 point performance in the last game’s loss to the Celtics? The Thunder won one out of the 2 times they faced each other this season. Both teams are expected to be at full strength today with no notable injuries.

The Spurs are averaging 42.231 field goals made, while the Thunder are averaging only 40.094. Limiting this…