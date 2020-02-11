Kings Come to Town To Meet Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bucks, At Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are coming off a 111-95 home win over the Orlando Magic. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 points (6-of-17 FG), 9 assists and 18 rebounds.

The Kings are coming off a 122-102 home win over the San-Antonio Spurs. Kent Bazemore was solid with 15 points (5-of-12 shooting). Buddy Hield ended last game with 31 points (11-of-17 shooting), 5 assists and 6 rebounds.

Will Brook Lopez replicate his 23-point performance in the last game’s win over the Magic? The Bucks have won the last meeting between the teams on the road. Both teams will be featuring their full lineups with no crucial players sitting out the contest.

We expect to see a better rebounding game by the Bucks, who have been averaging 51.922 rebounds per game, as opposed to the Kings 42.25.

Both…