Klinsmann Quits As Hertha Berlin Coach After Just 10 Games

Former German international Jurgen Klinsmann has left step down from his role as Hertha Berlin manager after just 76 days and 10 matches in charge of the club, Daily Mail reports.

Klinsmann who won just three out of his 10 games as boss, cited a lack of trust and support behind his decision to step down.

“As the head coach I need the trust of the acting persons,” the 55-year-old said.

“Especially in a relegation battle, unity, team spirit and focus on the basics are the most important elements.

“If they are not guaranteed, I can’t live up to my potential as a head coach and fulfill my responsibility.”

Klinsmann departs Hertha Berlin who are currently six points behind the relegation zone in 14th place with just 13 matches remaining.

He led German to a third-place finish as hosts at the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

