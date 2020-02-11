Mkhitaryan Set For Arsenal Return After Loan Spell At Roma

Henrikh Mkhitaryan will return to Arsenal at the end of the season unless the North London club reduce their asking price, reports The Sun.

Mkhitaryan has spent the season on loan at Serie A giants AS Roma after dropping out of favour at Arsenal.

The Armenian international has struggled for form and fitness at Roma and the Rome-based club are not interested in making his switch permanent at Arsenal’s £20m asking price.

The 31-year-old, who wants to join Roma permanently, will only have 12 months left to run on his Arsenal deal at the end of the season.

He has been reduced to just five Serie A starts and five substitute appearances this season.

Despite a lack of playing time, Mkhitaryan has managed four league goals for Roma this season, with only two Roma players netting more times.

Roma have a better win ratio in Serie A this season when Mkhitaryan has…